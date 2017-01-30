Launch of Prairie Fire’s Winter Issue: Turnstone at 40!

February 9th, 2017

7:00—8:30pm

McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg

Join us as we launch our winter issue “Turnstone at 40” at McNally Robinson! Come listen to oodles of local talent read their latest work, and relive some old memories as we celebrate Turnstone Press’s 40th birthday! Cake to follow. (What’s a party without cake?)

Readers Include:

Bob Armstrong

David Arnason

Steve Benstead

Di Brandt

Martha Brooks

Méira Cook

Dennis Cooley

Robert Enright

Sarah Klassen

Alison Preston

Barb Schott

Brenda Sciberras

Armin Wiebe

& Dave Williamson