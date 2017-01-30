Launch of Prairie Fire’s Winter Issue: Turnstone at 40!

February 9th, 2017
7:00—8:30pm
McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg
Join us as we launch our winter issue “Turnstone at 40” at McNally Robinson! Come listen to oodles of local talent read their latest work, and relive some old memories as we celebrate Turnstone Press’s 40th birthday! Cake to follow. (What’s a party without cake?)
Readers Include:
Bob Armstrong
David Arnason
Steve Benstead
Di Brandt
Martha Brooks
Méira Cook
Dennis Cooley
Robert Enright
Sarah Klassen
Alison Preston
Barb Schott
Brenda Sciberras
Armin Wiebe
& Dave Williamson