This fall, Prairie Fire and CV2 have teamed up to bring you ndncountry. ndncountry is a collection of Indigenous writing from across Canada. Edited by Katherena Vermette and Warren Cariou.

We will be launching ndncountry at the Winnipeg International Writer’s Festival, as part of this year’s Thin Air Festival as part of the Voices in the Circle project!

Here are the details:

Where: Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP)

2 Forks Market Rd, The Forks, Winnipeg

When: 8pm-10pm

Price: FREE

Readers:

Tenille K. Campbell

Elizabeth Denny

Duncan Mercredi

Jordyn Pepin

David A. Robertson

& Joshua Whitehead

Join us for a night of spectacular readings as we launch this collaborative issue!