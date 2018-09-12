  • subscribe
ndncountry Issue Launch!!!

By prfire | Published: September 12, 2018

This fall, Prairie Fire and CV2 have teamed up to bring you ndncountry. ndncountry is a collection of Indigenous writing from across Canada. Edited by Katherena Vermette and Warren Cariou.

We will be launching ndncountry at the Winnipeg International Writer’s Festival, as part of this year’s Thin Air Festival as part of the Voices in the Circle project!

Here are the details:

Where: Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP)
2 Forks Market Rd, The Forks, Winnipeg

When: 8pm-10pm

Price: FREE

Readers:

Tenille K. Campbell
Elizabeth Denny
Duncan Mercredi
Jordyn Pepin
David A. Robertson
& Joshua Whitehead

Join us for a night of spectacular readings as we launch this collaborative issue!

