Coming Up June 1: Work Matters Victoria Launch!

By prfire | Published: May 22, 2019

Victoria! We are coming to your city to launch our spring issue!

Join us for an evening of readings by fabulous local authors featured in the issue!

The night’s readers are:

Brad C. Anderson
Rhonda Collis
Trisha Cull
Krista Eide
Cornelia Hoogland
Anita Lahey
Kirsten Pendreigh
& Spenser Smith

Hosted by Work Matters guest editor Patricia Rawson & Prairie Fire’s managing editor Janine Tschuncky!

Launch will be held at Hillside Coffee & Tea (103 – 1633 Hillside Avenue), Victoria.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, with readings at 7:00 pm.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

We’ll see you in Victoria!

