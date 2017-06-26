Call for Submissions: The Next Wave: Writers 18 to 30

Prairie Fire wants to highlight the incredibly talented and cutting-edge voices of emerging writers ages 18-30. Is that you? If so, we want to hear from you and soon ! By July 28th to be exact, because if your work is chosen, you’ll be featured in our FALL ISSUE, which comes out in October. This October.

Interested? Send us your best stuff! We would love to see it!

Click here for submission guidelines for the issue. Please note, the guidelines for this issue are different than our normal guidelines, so please make sure you follow the guidelines specifically for this issue.

Once again, deadline: July 28th, 2017

Please state in your cover letter that you are submitting to The Next Wave: Writers 18 to 30 issue.

Questions? Email prfire(at)mts.net