Call for Submissions: Canadian Women and the Vote 1918-2018: Prairie Fire (39.1) Special Issue

Guest editor: Sue Sorensen

Call closes: 1 December 2017

Publication: Spring 2018

Anniversaries are bittersweet events. On May 24, 1918 most Canadian women were granted the right to vote in federal elections. That’s a landmark decision to observe. But there were still exclusions: it would be a long time before Asian-Canadians (after WW2) and Indigenous people (1960)—both women and men—were granted the vote.

Prairie Fire magazine is calling for original, unpublished creative work that commemorates or castigates, honours or howls about the 100th anniversary of the “Act to Confer the Electoral Franchise upon Women.” Send us poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, memoir, drama—or another genre, as you see fit—that celebrates, reflects on, or engages with women’s issues in Canada in the last 100 years, such as the suffrage movement, women’s rights, gendered political issues, etc. We welcome submissions in all sorts of styles from writers who live anywhere on the gender spectrum.

Please indicate in your cover letter that you are submitting to Canadian Women and the Vote. (And yes, we are working on a more scintillating title.) In your letter, please also provide a short bio, full contact details, and the title(s) of your submissions.

Maximum length for prose, drama, experimental genres: 5,000 words.

Poetry: three to five poems, no longer than ten pages in total. Payment in accord with regular Prairie Fire rates.

Queries: [email protected]

