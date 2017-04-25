Call for Volunteer Book Reviewers

Every week, Prairie Fire receives new and exciting fiction, poetry and non-fiction by Canadian authors & publishers to review, and we need people to review them!

Here’s the deal: We send you free books by fantastic Canadian talent and you provide a succinct (under 1000 words) review of each book in return. We then publish your review on our website and social media.

Also, should you be accepted as a reviewer, you will receive a complimentary one year subscription to Prairie Fire.

Only interested in poetry? No problem! Just want to review fiction? Sure!

You tell us what you want to review, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

Interested?

Here are the application guidelines.

We need from you:

1) 1-3 copies of previous book reviews (or links to book reviews if posted online)

*Please send reviews as a .doc or a .PDF.

2) Any previous publication credits (Unless you have a large amount of publications under your belt. In that case, just give us the highlights.)

3) Any previous pertinent experience or education (such as already reviewing for other magazines, have a degree in English and Creative Writing, etc.) Experience not needed, but if you’ve got it, let us know!

4) What you’re interested in reviewing (poetry, fiction, non-fiction, anything)

5) A short bio (max. 60 words)

6) An email address you can be reached at

Please note: At this time, we can send review copies to Canadian addresses only .

Applications (or questions) can be sent to our Book Reviews Editor (Lindsey Childs) at [email protected].

Application Deadline: May 26, 2017

Successful applicants will be notified.