Call for ‘Peg Writers!

Hey Winnipeg! Where are you?

This summer, Prairie Fire is turning 40! To celebrate, we want to see work from Winnipeggers we haven’t published before.

We know there are fabulous voices in the ‘Peg which have yet to grace our pages, and we’re looking to bring those voices to our readers!

Up to the challenge?

Here’s the details:

Submit by 11:59PM on April 20th.

We’ll be (once again) accepting online submissions for this issue due to the tight turn around time (the issue will be out in July!). Send your cover letter and submission to Janine at [email protected]

Fiction and Creative Non-Fiction: Max. word count 5000 words. Please send only one story at a time!

Poetry: Max of three (3) poems with a max line count of 150 lines (total).

FULL GUIDELINES found here!