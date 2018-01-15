2017 Writing Contest Winners

Prairie Fire is please to present the winning entries in our 2017 writing contests!

Banff Centre Bliss Carman Poetry Award

Judged by George Murray

First Prize: Tammy Armstrong, Shag Harbour, NS: “Old Horses Make Whisper

Second Prize: Ben Ladouceur, Ottawa, ON: “The Green Carnation”

Third Prize: Conyer Clayton, Ottawa, ON: “What you actually lost”

Honourable Mention: Patricia Robertson, Winnipeg, MB: “Questionnaire”

Fiction Award

Judged by Corey Redekop

First Prize: Matthew Hollett, St. John’s, NL: “Darkroom, Daydream”

Second Prize: Eya Donald Greenland, Toronto, ON: “The Bath Lottery”

Third Prize: Christine Miscione, Toronto, ON: “Tessa”

Honourable Mention: Erin Pryce, Magrath, AB: “The Unsolvable Problem”

Creative Non-Fiction Award

Judged by Betsy Warland

First Place: Jagtar Kaur Atwal, Cambridge, ON: “Take Me Away”?

Second Prize: Suzanne Nussey, Ottawa, ON: “A Recent History of Fear in North America: A Memoir”

Third Prize: Marion Agnew, Shuniah, ON: “Hours of Daylight”

Honourable Mention: Robin K. Macdonald, Chelsea, QC: “Roadkill Heart”

Thank you to everyone who entered! Details on our spring contest will be announced in the spring.

For more info on our winners, check out our 2017 Winners page and our Excerpts page.